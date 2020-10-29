Your Two Cents for Oct. 29

After an entire Oct. 28 issue from the RCJ devoted to masks. Useless and incomplete statistical data. Months of lectures from the media, so-called scientific experts and political know-nothings. Am I the only one screaming? Stop lecturing me.

As SD and ND lead the world in Covid-19 cases in spite of low-population densities, their governors' no-mask policies are a glaring failure to lead.

You asked, "What is wrong about wearing a mask for protection for you and others around you?" Nothing. So, why did you not wear one for the last few decades of flu season?

Very sad the campaign to wear masks has to be undertaken by South Dakota’s medical providers who launched their “mask up” campaign. The DOH should be leading the charge with a robust marketing campaign. Unfortunately for South Dakotans that doesn’t fit the governor’s anti-mask agenda.

For those bent on justifying their refusal to wear a mask, the question should be what does it hurt to put one on? The debate over effectiveness can go on forever, but isn't it better to err on the side of caution?

