Your Two Cents for Oct. 29

Income tax is a tax on productivity while sales tax is a tax on consumption. I would gladly pay more in sales taxes, with food exempted, than to have an ever-increasing tax drag on my productivity.

I’m so tired of hearing recreational marijuana proponents whine about government officials not following the will of the people. They should have filed their proposal correctly according to the state constitution in the first place.

Does anyone see the irony in the statement of a candidate for a state House District stating that we would all benefit if we had less laws but then stated that legislation would be introduced to repeal the South Dakota no fault divorce law?

If the police force really cared about citizens, they would give testimony eliminating alcohol and gambling, as well as marijuana. 

Please remember when installing security lights and cameras to take your neighbors windows into consideration. Some of the lights are very bright (and) annoying.

