Your Two Cents for Oct. 29

When you (Tilsen) agree to and are permitted to protest peacefully without obstructing traffic and then break that agreement, you should be held accountable for that infraction and should not now expect those charges to be dropped no matter your ethnicity.

We just finished a round trip through four central states and the highest fuel prices we paid after leaving Rapid was in Chadron at $3.19. In three other states fuel prices where between $2.82 and $2.89. That is a difference of 57 cents when compared to Rapid City's charges. Outrageous.

My child came home from Grandview with COVID and our whole family has it. I’m self-employed, so who on the school board should I submit my bill for lost hours to?

Our health care premium's going up 20% on Jan. 1 along with similar spikes in utilities, groceries, fuel and property tax. But heaven forbid we raise estate, corporate and capital gains tax rates on millionaires or implement an assets tax on billionaires.

Those that don’t get a vaccine due to an exemption only cost businesses and government entities more money when they must stay home after exposure — with pay.

