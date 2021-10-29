 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your Two Cents for Oct. 29

Two Cents

When you (Tilsen) agree to and are permitted to protest peacefully without obstructing traffic and then break that agreement, you should be held accountable for that infraction and should not now expect those charges to be dropped no matter your ethnicity.

We just finished a round trip through four central states and the highest fuel prices we paid after leaving Rapid was in Chadron at $3.19. In three other states fuel prices where between $2.82 and $2.89. That is a difference of 57 cents when compared to Rapid City's charges. Outrageous.

My child came home from Grandview with COVID and our whole family has it. I’m self-employed, so who on the school board should I submit my bill for lost hours to?

Our health care premium's going up 20% on Jan. 1 along with similar spikes in utilities, groceries, fuel and property tax. But heaven forbid we raise estate, corporate and capital gains tax rates on millionaires or implement an assets tax on billionaires.

Those that don’t get a vaccine due to an exemption only cost businesses and government entities more money when they must stay home after exposure — with pay.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Oct. 23

Your Two Cents for Oct. 23

If SD legislator Phil Jensen believes that the Oath Keepers (of which he is a member) are being portrayed unfairly by the news media, then he …

Your Two Cents for Oct. 26

Your Two Cents for Oct. 26

I was impressed Monday by the South Dakota Department of Transportation's solution to the garbage that fills the ditches along Interstate 90. …

Your Two Cents for Oct. 28

Your Two Cents for Oct. 28

It is obvious to me that Gov. Noem and her administration is doing everything possible to thwart the will of the people on recreational and me…

Watch Now: Related Video

Separated Migrant Families Could Receive $450,000 Payments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News