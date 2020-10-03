Your Two Cents for Oct. 3

Thank you Mayor Allender for addressing the homeless in our community. As citizens of Rapid City, we should be challenged to take care of our own family and friends in need and return the uninvited homeless to their families, friends and communities.

"Compassion" has failed when it enables the recipient to destroy their own life and the lives of the people around them.

If COVID-19 survival for those 70 and older is 94.6% that means 1 in 20 don’t make it. I social distance, wear a mask, and wash my hands not because I’m worried I or my young family will die, but so I don’t pass it to my four living grandparents or the hundreds of older folks I come in contact with as a health care worker.

As a grandparent picking up a grandchild from school and with the rising number of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, it would be nice to know how many cases are in the schools. We aren’t hearing anything anymore about that.

Thank you Pat Jones and Lance Lehman for voting against having chickens in city limits.

