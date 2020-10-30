Your Two Cents for Oct. 30

What! We South Dakotans pay the cost for the governor’s security detail at political events in other states totally unrelated to our state. We must also pay Governor Noem’s costs.

Gasoline at $1.99 in Minnesota, $1.95 in Watertown, $1.99 in Vivian, but $2.29 in Rapid City. I thought tourism season was over?

The perfect tax is one that somebody else pays. Unlike taxes on alcohol, gambling and cigarettes, marijuana has real medical benefits. It's time to stop sending the tax relief to neighboring states.

Anyone know why everyone is leaving Colorado? South Dakota will be next if the voters are not smart on Election Day.

If Gov. Noem thinks SD citizens are responsible and can make good choices about not wearing a mask, why did she air an ad against the marijuana issues on the ballot? We can make our own responsible, “South Dakota common sense” decisions. We don’t need her telling us what to do.

More people died in South Dakota from COVID-19 last week than those that died from influenza all year. Basic math doesn't care about freedom.

