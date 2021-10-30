 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for Oct. 30

Every time Kristi Noem gets mad and files a new lawsuit, are my tax dollars paying for it? How much money is allocated in the state budget for her lawsuits?

The issue with Noem's daughter is very simple. You do not pay $200,000 to Sherry Bren and $19,000 in attorney fees when you do nothing wrong. I also predict that Marcia Hultman will "retire" by the end of the year.

Confidence that we have a neutral SD Supreme Court lessens when they allow the House to keep secret the names of those wanting to hold impeachment hearings.

When will the voters of this state wake up and see that the one-sided party system is not working. We need Democrats, Republicans, and Independents in our state legislature to ensure we have checks and balances. Next election please don’t just vote along party lines, research each candidate’s ethical background.

Noem has made it easy for anti-vaxxers to hide behind "religious" exemptions. Because the majority of us do the responsible thing by getting vaccinated, the anti-vaxxers benefit by there being fewer susceptibles [sic] in the population.

