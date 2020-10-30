Your Two Cents for Oct. 31

We hear each day about the percentage of hospital beds and ICU beds available in the state. Today, it was 30.6% hospital beds and 36.8% ICU beds. It would be helpful to know how many beds are available at Monument Health.

All citizens and staff are required to follow the mayor's city building mask mandate and the City Council has decided that it's an elective rule for them — now that is leadership at its best.

My husband spent 27 years in the military protecting others. Is it too much to ask others to wear a mask now to protect him?

I doubt that these people who trash Noem would be so indignant about a governor traveling to stump for a president if the governor was a Democrat.

You wouldn't need to be lectured if you did the right thing.

You ask why haven’t I worn a mask for the last few decades of the flu season? Because I get a flu shot every year along with every other responsible person who cares about their health and the health of others.

If Gov. Noem is as right about marijuana as she is about COVID-19, I’m voting for marijuana.

