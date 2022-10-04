 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Oct. 4

Two Cents

Jamie Smith says there is no freedom in our state when it comes to a woman's right to an abortion. No one has the right or freedom under any law to take the life of a vulnerable and defenseless human being.

Watching the gubernatorial debate, Noem is the best “deflector” of answering a direct question. South Dakota deserves better and I’m a lifelong Republican.

Counting manufacturing costs, battery components from China, and electric generating sources, electric car owners are fooling themselves. The cars cost more, the owners support a known enemy who exports the rare earth components to the U.S., and generating the electricity requires coal-fired, air-polluting generation plants.

In response to Saturday's Two Cents, apparently Rapid City is not red all the way, and the Journal is exercising transparency as well as the right to free speech. I applaud them for it.

Banning books, banning curriculum, banning certain athletes from competition, banning freedom of choice, restricting access to voting, and the list goes on and on. I thought our country was about freedom.

