Your Two Cents for Oct. 5

The real responsibility for fixing the sinkholes at Hideaway Hills should be squarely on the shoulders of the state of South Dakota that allowed the gypsum mine to close without proper inspection and back filling.

If I had a dollar for every time candidates for local office suggested they’d address the dismal condition of the roads in Rapid City, I’d be able to buy a bunch of those big fancy yard signs that they put out during election time reminding them that we need accountability — not just promises that never materialize.

Correction officers and employees rise to meet every challenge presented to them and fulfill an important but often unseen public service. I feel they deserve a pandemic bonus as first responders and a thank you from our community.

Interesting that Gov. Noem launches a review of the state's Social Studies education program that has received ongoing backlash for lack of equitable coverage now that she needs a distraction from accusations of nepotism and misconduct.

Does anyone really think it is a good idea to let mining companies use our precious water and that without paying fair market price for it. It is a commodity in short supply and as such has great value; I have to pay my share every month.

