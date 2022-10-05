 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Oct. 5

Two Cents

Gov. Noem’s opponent in 2018, liberal Billie Sutton was doing quite well until he advanced implementation of a state income tax. The current liberal, Democrat, gubernatorial candidate seems smart enough not to mention a state income tax. We should assume, although unsaid, that tax resides right alongside his abortion platform.

Jamie Smith is way too normal for extreme right-wing South Dakota.

Heaven forbid the typically conservative Rapid City Journal in typically conservative West River print opposing views of readers that conservatives view as liberal. It's like someone or some group wants to have complete control over dialogue and opinion.

Another Democrat (he/she) supposedly a Republican, isn't going to vote for Kristi.

Just because your spouse or family member needs a handicap sticker to park, doesn't give you the right to park in a handicap spot and "run" into the store in their absence.  I'll bet that more than 50 percent of people I see getting out or in their car are not handicapped and they are the very people who complain about handicapped spots being full.

