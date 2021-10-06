 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for Oct. 6

Two Cents

Since our Public Works director is all over the board on the condition of our streets, the Council should initiate a study of the monetary value of the street system. With this value in hand, the Council could establish a yearly maintenance/reconstruction investment to bring it up to acceptable standards.

I know how to fix the current affordable housing shortage — let's bring more people to Rapid City.

How could a qualified appraiser value a $222,000 Hideaway Hills home as sinking absurdly to only $111,000? Why can’t Kristi Noem hold a meeting or something to address the low descent of appraisers in this state, at least in relative terms?

Looks like a bunch of non-eligible booster shot recipients are cheating and hogging the supply at the local Rapid City pharmacies so we cannot get our booster.

Hope I’m on jury duty when the Hideaway Hills case goes to trial.

Can you say term limits? If we had them, it would eliminate much of the garbage Congress continues to stir up.

