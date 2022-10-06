 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Oct. 6

The Freedom Caucus is a very typical GOP group of legislators. They throw out all kinds of insinuations and accusations without any evidence to back them up, and when asked about specifics they dance around the questions without giving any real answer. 

I am a disabled veteran, and just because you can't see what looks like a disability to you, doesn't mean there isn't one. Because of my exposure to burning oil wells, I wouldn't wish my breathing problems on anyone else.

Not all disabilities or handicaps are visible. Don't ever judge someone for using an accessible parking spot — it's none of your business anyway.

Apparently Governor Noem does not have time to participate in a second debate with her opponents for governor, but she has time to travel to Arizona and Florida for campaign fundraisers.

There are many times I drop my elderly mom wearing oxygen at the door of a grocery store to shop, then park in the handicap spot and “run” in to help her. When she comes out with her basket of groceries her car is close by, just like it should be.

