Your Two Cents for Oct. 7

Instead of focusing on improving our educational system to provide top-tier education to our children, South Dakota is laser focused on providing tax haven trusts for drug lords and despots.

Rep. Lee Schoenbeck wants to keep South Dakota as a save haven for some of the richest, powerful and unlawful people to hide their money in this state no matter what negatives there are. Who’s paying him?

I don't care where foreign leaders hide their money. When do we get the “Panama Papers” or “Pandora Papers” on our leaders taxes and investments? Most seem to become very wealthy when they make their rules.

It is worth noting that during the pandemic, Stevens HS English proficiency in the SBAC went up a percentage point to 87% proficient. Perhaps, the district could look at that and appreciate all of the teachers' hard work and the students' continued efforts instead of looking at all the negative. 

The Nest Predator Bounty Program is an expensive joke. This program has had little to no effect on nests. No science, no honesty.

