Your Two Cents for Oct. 7

A valid election is transparent, trackable and publicly verified with a ballot library system. If a large number of ballots arrived for one candidate as with ballot box stuffing for example, the CVR would show that plus other anomalies. Remove the doubt; release the records.

Governor Noem will repeal the tax if she wins the election? Why not now? Don’t trust that she will, if she is elected, since she didn’t think it was a good idea before.

Kudos to Pastor Jonathan Old Horse and Chris White Eagle for their work in helping stop violence in north Rapid. Our city to needs to support them any way we can.

Thrilled to hear RC schools dumped the books. Slop is still slop, even if some "anything goes in the name of art" people believe otherwise. The students, not the arts, are the main concern.

Our governor is campaigning in Arizona and Florida in an effort to raise more money. Shouldn't she be campaigning in South Dakota?

I for one am glad to see groups fighting for election integrity. If there's nothing to hide, then states should have no issue answering these questions and releasing records.