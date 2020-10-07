Your Two Cents for Oct. 7

My Rapid Valley neighbors have chickens about 60 feet from my bedroom window. There is a rooster, which is one thing, and six hens. Someone had written into this column that hens are quiet but not true.

So 1 in 20 over 70 who get COVID die? Or would that be 1 in 20 who have been tested, test positive and end up not making it? Are we looking for reasons to wring our hands? We have no idea how many people are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and have never been tested.

Maybe I could be a little concerned about COVID-19. If I get it, I probably won’t get a helicopter trip to Walter Reed Hospital and state-of-the-art-COVID-19 treatment.

The height of hypocrisy is Trump telling the American people to "don't be afraid of COVID, don't let it dominate your life" from the one person who has the best health care in the world.

I am not surprised that alumni from a liberal college would oppose Amy Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court. She is not the cookie-cut liberal the college usually produces, but a well-educated woman and an independent conservative.

