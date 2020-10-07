 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your Two Cents for Oct. 7

Your Two Cents for Oct. 7

{{featured_button_text}}
Two Cents

My Rapid Valley neighbors have chickens about 60 feet from my bedroom window. There is a rooster, which is one thing, and six hens. Someone had written into this column that hens are quiet but not true.

So 1 in 20 over 70 who get COVID die? Or would that be 1 in 20 who have been tested, test positive and end up not making it? Are we looking for reasons to wring our hands? We have no idea how many people are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and have never been tested. 

Maybe I could be a little concerned about COVID-19. If I get it, I probably won’t get a helicopter trip to Walter Reed Hospital and state-of-the-art-COVID-19 treatment.

The height of hypocrisy is Trump telling the American people to "don't be afraid of COVID, don't let it dominate your life" from the one person who has the best health care in the world.

I am not surprised that alumni from a liberal college would oppose Amy Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court. She is not the cookie-cut liberal the college usually produces, but a well-educated woman and an independent conservative.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Oct. 3
Local

Your Two Cents for Oct. 3

Thank you Mayor Allender for addressing the homeless in our community. As citizens of Rapid City, we should be challenged to take care of our …

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Wrap-up of the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News