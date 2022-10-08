Your Two Cents for Oct. 8

Real voter fraud is when a candidate promises something to get elected but does something else once he or she is in office. Repeal of the sales tax on food anyone?

OPEC schedules a meeting and immediately gas in Rapid City goes up 40 cents per gallon. What a farce. How do these gas retailers even sleep at night when they rip off the working class folks?

You can thank our porous border for the seven-fold increase in fentanyl since 2020. Joe Biden did that.

Noem’s continued use of the awful ad against Jamie Smith is full of lies and misrepresentations. To put such an ad out does not speak well about her character.

Does anyone else feel insulted that many politicians believe voters are so gullible they will accept what they are told as fact just because the politician said it is so and that we can’t be a reasonable consumer of what we read, hear and are taught?

It would be nice if the groups fighting for election integrity would show some transparency. These groups should provide proof of issues with the election process. No issues have been provided to date.