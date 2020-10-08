Your Two Cents for Oct. 8

I live in Armstrong and Drew's ward. I have never been asked or surveyed about the chicken issue. I would like to know their definition of "overwhelming" support. I have never seen any numbers to support this statement.

If Gov. Kristi Noem had not stood against lockdowns, we'd have no proof of just how useless lockdowns really have been.

Pres. Trump tweets about the "great job" on COVID-19 done by Kristi Noem, who is out campaigning for him. Meanwhile, back home South Dakota has just become the top state in the nation in new cases per capita.

So Trump says: "Don't be afraid of COVID." My two cousins are dead from COVID in Rapid City. Those are the only "statistics" I need in order to be afraid of COVID.

These are the locations where I have been approached by panhandlers: Family Fare west side, Memorial Park, Canyon Lake Park, outside of Hope Center and Walmart, Stumer Road. Seems we cannot walk anywhere in the city without being approached — scary at times.

