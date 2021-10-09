 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for Oct. 9

Your Two Cents for Oct. 9

Two Cents

I am glad Sen. Schoenbeck clarified morality for me by talking about trusts. I am going to start importing illegal drugs because if I don't someone else will so it might as well be me and think of all the jobs I will create.

The estimated $360 billion held in SD Trusts is equivalent to $400,000 for each for the roughly 900,000 men, women and children in the state. Since a large number of struggling families in SD do not have enough cash to meet an unexpected $400 expense, it’s a good bet that the money comes from elsewhere. 

The ’72 flood in Rapid City killed 238 people in a matter of a few hours. Please, let’s not compare Covid deaths over what, 20 months, to a Flash Flood in three hours!

The University Task Force study could have included one more item: What could be done to cut tuition costs in half so students could afford to attend and graduate without being in debt for the rest of their lives.

Thanks to all the firefighters and emergency people who helped save all the people, homes and livestock in the Auburn fire.

