Your Two Cents for Oct. 9

Since SD has not shut down activities like the Sturgis Rally, why do we need $1,250,000,000 in taxpayer money from the federal COVID relief fund? Who will be the big winner?

I find it appalling that the leadership in this state blatantly downplays the virus, lack of transparency, testing in disarray (if you can get one) and refusal to put any steps in place to mitigate it as cases spiral out of control. So much for protecting South Dakotans.

No voter ID requirements? Forcing states to count ballots arriving 10 days after the election? Imposing same-day voter registration everywhere? All integral parts of Pelosi’s stimulus bill.

I agree with the two cents person who doesn't miss the NFL games as they are now political and full of protests by players as the animals are now running the zoo.

I wish some of these super-judgmental people would lose everything and have to live on the street. Perhaps then they would learn some compassion.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0