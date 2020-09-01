Your Two Cents for Sept. 1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the circumstances of 2020, maybe this would be a good time to finish the amphitheater, close to Dinosaur Park, that was started during the Great Depression. An outdoor theater venue would be lovely.

You would think that with all the building going on in and around Rockerville that Centurylink would replace all the outdated copper lines. Instead we hear excuses. Where is the promise of high speed Internet?

I have my positive pants on. I am positive with all the gatherings with no social distancing in western South Dakota we will have a very positive increase in COVID-19.

We cannot go back to school full time but we can hold 100% of our athletic events — what is wrong with this picture? It is time to start finding ways to save taxpayers money and better our educational system like the money was intended to do.

Given the antics of the inept governors currently holding office in states like NY, CA, WA, MN and WI, I don’t see South Dakota going back to a Democrat to hold that office for some time to come (if ever). Kristi’s doing just fine as far as I’m concerned.

