 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Your Two Cents for Sept. 1

  • 0
Two Cents

Steve Allender has been a terrific mayor, and Rapid City has been lucky to have him. He has all my support and best wishes for his future endeavors.

The people will be dancing in the streets Thursday night after hearing the mayor won't be running for mayor again.

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing several stores. I stopped shopping there because they discontinued My Pillow items. It's American made not a China import.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Act has made $42.5 billion available to expand fiber-optic high speed internet. I'm betting the Hills will be completely ignored yet again. 

Crime is out of control. Homicides, drugs, vandalism, etc. But at least we have a shiny new arena with no parking.

What we, and the nation need, is a third political party that can find a middle ground on the issues that are dividing this country. We should try working together instead of fighting each other and wasting billions of dollars and getting nothing done.

People are also reading…

Trump calls every investigation into his behavior a "witch hunt." If he is correct, he must be a warlock.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Aug. 27

Your Two Cents for Aug. 27

The colleges should have to pay for the student loans for their services. Government should have no business in financing colleges.

Your Two Cents for Aug. 30

Your Two Cents for Aug. 30

As a substitute teacher that works mostly in the high schools the number one problem I face on a daily basis is cell phone use. These students…

Your Two Cents for Aug. 26

Your Two Cents for Aug. 26

If AG Vargo doesn’t recuse himself from the governor's case, then he too falls into the political “Conflict of Interest” issues that plague po…

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists develop material that can 'think'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News