Your Two Cents for Sept. 1

Steve Allender has been a terrific mayor, and Rapid City has been lucky to have him. He has all my support and best wishes for his future endeavors.

The people will be dancing in the streets Thursday night after hearing the mayor won't be running for mayor again.

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing several stores. I stopped shopping there because they discontinued My Pillow items. It's American made not a China import.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Act has made $42.5 billion available to expand fiber-optic high speed internet. I'm betting the Hills will be completely ignored yet again.

Crime is out of control. Homicides, drugs, vandalism, etc. But at least we have a shiny new arena with no parking.

What we, and the nation need, is a third political party that can find a middle ground on the issues that are dividing this country. We should try working together instead of fighting each other and wasting billions of dollars and getting nothing done.

Trump calls every investigation into his behavior a "witch hunt." If he is correct, he must be a warlock.