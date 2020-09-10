Your Two Cents for Sept. 10

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thank you Senator Russell, Senator Jensen, Representative Brunner and Speaker Haugaard for soliciting public input before spending Cares Act monies. Appropriating these monies is the job of the legislators, not the job of the governor.

I’ll absolutely sign the petition to return to full class in our public schools. I’m tired of the left scaring us into a revolt that is against the norm.

So our Governor criticizes a study linking Sturgis to 250,000 cases nationally for not being peer reviewed so not being based on science or data but has no problem asking South Dakota residents to be guinea pigs for hydroxychlorine which was not peer reviewed at that stage either just to gain favor with our President?

As a veteran who enlisted and served three years during the Vietnam war I take real offense to Donald Trump calling me a sucker. I prefer to think of myself as a patriot who helped defend our democracy, unlike our President.

My nephew tested positive for COVID-19. When his parents and sister exhibited symptoms and inquired about testing they were told they didn’t need to be tested, just quarantine. So, 1 out of 4 cases was recorded in the DOH statistics. Do the math!

Is South Dakota spending all the money it takes Gov. Noem to be out on the campaign trail? I feel we've spent enough on the Governor with her basement studio, her FOX TV ad, and the Fireworks display at Mt. Rushmore, now out on the trail again. Did we elect a stand-in when she's not in the Capitol?

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0