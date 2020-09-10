 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your Two Cents for Sept. 10

Your Two Cents for Sept. 10

{{featured_button_text}}
Two Cents

Thank you Senator Russell, Senator Jensen, Representative Brunner and Speaker Haugaard for soliciting public input before spending Cares Act monies. Appropriating these monies is the job of the legislators, not the job of the governor.

I’ll absolutely sign the petition to return to full class in our public schools.  I’m tired of the left scaring us into a revolt that is against the norm.

So our Governor criticizes a study linking Sturgis to 250,000 cases nationally for not being peer reviewed so not being based on science or data but has no problem asking South Dakota residents to be guinea pigs for hydroxychlorine which was not peer reviewed at that stage either just to gain favor with our President?

As  a veteran who enlisted and served three years during the Vietnam war I take real offense to Donald Trump calling me a sucker. I prefer to think of myself as a patriot who helped defend our democracy, unlike our President.  

My nephew tested positive for COVID-19.  When his parents and sister exhibited symptoms and inquired about testing they were told they didn’t need to be tested, just quarantine.  So, 1 out of 4 cases was recorded in the DOH statistics.  Do the math!

Is South Dakota spending all the money it takes Gov. Noem to be out on the campaign trail?  I feel we've spent enough on the Governor with her basement studio, her FOX TV ad, and the Fireworks display at Mt. Rushmore, now out on the trail again.  Did we elect a stand-in when she's not in the Capitol?  

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Wrap-up of the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News