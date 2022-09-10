Your Two Cents for Sept. 10

If anyone questions the four-day work week for Pennington County offices, one need look no further than the South Dakota Driver's License offices to fully understand the complete inefficiency and lack of availability of access for the taxpayers of South Dakota.

Kudos to your reader who pointed out the obvious: that for all the attacks on Governor Noem (particularly in Two Cents), when you compare candidates Noem comes out miles ahead of Jamie Smith. The November election will reflect that fact.

If you aren't concerned about Ms. Noem's continued misuse of taxpayer money for personal interests, then I am confused. We all wish we had taxpayer money at our disposal to run around the state and the country doing personal things we should be paying for out of our own pocket.

For all those, including the mayor, that want the explosive growth in Rapid City, I have lived here for 29 years and I cannot get a contractor to replace my roof or replace my furnace/outdoor AC unit. I have cash in hand. I will be selling as-is.