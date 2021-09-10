 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for Sept. 10

Your Two Cents for Sept. 10

Two Cents

What is our school board afraid of? That a number of children will contract COVID-19 and some may even die? No. They're afraid that immigrant children will learn how to read and write.

I am so grateful my grandchildren have all graduated out of the Rapid City school system. The new board is putting children's lives in danger. It is so disappointing.

Since the Rapid City school board and many parents have not seen a need to protect students and staff from Covid, perhaps they should step up, support their beliefs and become substitutes for the school system.

90 days in jail for raping a child? Don’t these liberal judges realize their own loved ones are at risk with people like that in the community?

Gov. Noem says she is for less government but turns around and bans abortion pills. Big government in our lives.

Is it really the policy for the city to let employees go with a phone call? What happened to common decency for all the years of toil? What happened to using PPE money as it was designed to be used to be able to retain employees during Covid?

