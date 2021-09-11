Your Two Cents for Sept. 11

Rather than a $125 payment for getting the shot, why not withhold the $1,000 bonus for those who are not vaccinated? I cannot believe that first responders, especially, have not gotten the shot.

What a shame that people have to be bribed to protect themselves and others. They should be happy to pay to be able to have the shot for protection.

I have an issue with paying people to get the COVID vaccine. My family gladly did our part and are vaccinated. How about penalizing those who are unvaccinated?

“We’re making the best decisions we can to keep our students and staff safe.” How refreshing that the Douglas School District implemented a mask mandate to keep students and staff healthy and in the classroom.

The president of the school board chooses to home school her children. Let that sink in for a moment.

I see Sturgis wants to own and operate a marijuana dispensary. Sounds a lot like socialism to me.

The school board is operating right down party lines. If you don’t like it, vote them out. Then the question is, is it possible to oust any Republican in this state?

