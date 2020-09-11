Your Two Cents for Sept. 11

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Creating a panic in the USA would have been better than what we were given for the last six months. For our Gov. to relay on a cover-up instead of scientific facts, is crazy, and look at what we are dealing with now. Our poor children are paying dearly.

If a man, with underlying health conditions, goes to Sturgis, catches COVID and dies, that is tragic for his family, but it was his choice and he probably had a good time. We are not a communist country where we are told what we can or cannot do.

RCPD Chief Hedrick is 100% correct advising SD lawmakers against a law mandating release of police video to the public. This law would open the door to misinterpretation, video only tells part of the story. Partisan editing on social media will also be used to inflame public emotions. "If it ain't broke, don't fix it."

Thank you so very much to the honest people who turned in our mom's wedding band to lost & found at the Stumer Road Walmart! She's had that ring for over 50 years and was so relieved to have it back! Thankful for all the GOOD & HONEST people like you in our world!

