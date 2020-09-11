 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your Two Cents for Sept. 11

Your Two Cents for Sept. 11

{{featured_button_text}}
Two Cents

Creating a panic in the USA would have been better than what we were given for the last six months. For our Gov. to relay on a cover-up instead of scientific facts, is crazy, and look at what we are dealing with now. Our poor children are paying dearly.

If a man, with underlying health conditions, goes to Sturgis, catches COVID and dies, that is tragic for his family, but it was his choice and he probably had a good time. We are not a communist country where we are told what we can or cannot do.

RCPD Chief Hedrick is 100% correct advising SD lawmakers against a law mandating release of police video to the public. This law would open the door to misinterpretation, video only tells part of the story. Partisan editing on social media will also be used to inflame public emotions. "If it ain't broke, don't fix it."

Thank you so very much to the honest people who turned in our mom's wedding band to lost & found at the Stumer Road Walmart! She's had that ring for over 50 years and was so relieved to have it back! Thankful for all the GOOD & HONEST people like you in our world!

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Wrap-up of the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News