Your Two Cents for Sept. 12

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you really want to make a difference in this country, then for the next three election cycles vote against every incumbent, regardless of their political party. In six years we'll have all new politicians who will understand and look out for the well-being of this country and the American people.

I’d bet money on each and every person clamoring for school that’s signed the petition will be the first ones to blame the school when their kid gets sick. Maybe being home for possibly longer than two weeks while not working taking care of your sick kid will possibly open some eyes.

Apparently large gatherings of protesters do not spread the COVID-19 virus. I wonder if a study has been done using cellphone pings to determine this.

The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) now claims that social distancing and wearing masks are NOT against Noem's leadership. To save Noem's face and help her deny any blame for increased COVID-19 cases and deaths in South Dakota, the DOH stole a page from Trump's playbook: "Let's lie, and if you lie long and loud enough, the people will believe it."

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0