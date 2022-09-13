 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Your Two Cents for Sept. 13

  • 0
Two Cents

I bought gas on Sunday from $3.39 and got excited about it. Tell me if that's not sad.

As the annual Mickelson bicycle trek approaches (this) week, I would like to thank all those responsible, especially the National Guard, for their efforts in making this fabulous trail a reality.

Interesting to see Kristi Noem fighting so hard to keep her travels and actions from being open to the public when she has always touted open government.  What a joke — have to wonder what all she is hiding. 

Given the plethora of legal ads on TV and the Internet promoting the Camp Lejeune toxic chemical settlement, it's pretty much a given that the likely financial beneficiaries will be the lawyers.

I am being told that I have to carry shame and some suggest pay financial restitution for something that happened over 100 years ago. My ancestors were not even in the USA 100 years ago and some think that doesn't matter.

People are also reading…

There are ways to resolve the heat issues at RCAS without an expensive bond issue that will raise taxes. Adjust the school year for cooler temps to begin mid-September and end mid-June.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Sept. 8

Your Two Cents for Sept. 8

Rapid City has 13 schools without air conditioning, some with classrooms reaching over 90 degrees. Many of those schools also are not handicap…

Your Two Cents for Sept. 9

Your Two Cents for Sept. 9

Of course Pennington County employees are in favor of a four-day work week – who wouldn’t want a three-day weekend every week? Since the count…

Your Two Cents for Sept. 10

Your Two Cents for Sept. 10

If anyone questions the four-day work week for Pennington County offices, one need  look no further than the South Dakota Driver's License off…

Watch Now: Related Video

Man Killed By His Pet Kangaroo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News