Your Two Cents for Sept. 13

I bought gas on Sunday from $3.39 and got excited about it. Tell me if that's not sad.

As the annual Mickelson bicycle trek approaches (this) week, I would like to thank all those responsible, especially the National Guard, for their efforts in making this fabulous trail a reality.

Interesting to see Kristi Noem fighting so hard to keep her travels and actions from being open to the public when she has always touted open government. What a joke — have to wonder what all she is hiding.

Given the plethora of legal ads on TV and the Internet promoting the Camp Lejeune toxic chemical settlement, it's pretty much a given that the likely financial beneficiaries will be the lawyers.

I am being told that I have to carry shame and some suggest pay financial restitution for something that happened over 100 years ago. My ancestors were not even in the USA 100 years ago and some think that doesn't matter.

There are ways to resolve the heat issues at RCAS without an expensive bond issue that will raise taxes. Adjust the school year for cooler temps to begin mid-September and end mid-June.