Your Two Cents for Sept. 14

Congratulations to the Black Hills Powwow for using good common sense by cancelling due to COVID concerns.

When will the Rapid City Public Library reinstate their mask mandate? How many more staff need to get sick?

Is no one who owns a giant pickup truck capable of parking in the bounds for one space?

Many thanks to the West Blvd. association and all the workers that helped with the West Blvd. Block Party. They did a wonderful job of making it a successful and very fun event!

The president of the school board sent five of her seven children through Rapid Valley, East Middle School, and Central High School. Let that sink in for a moment.

The South Dakota Supreme Court has been trying to determine if the recreational marijuana is in fact legal. They have been trying since April. Sure glad its not a life-or-death matter. The judges on the court are appointed by the governor and we all know how she feels (she had the Pennington County sheriff file the lawsuit). If it takes the judges this long to figure out if this is legal, they should go back to law school.

