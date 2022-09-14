Your Two Cents for Sept. 14

Four day work week can be efficient when half of the employees work on Monday through Thursday, and the other half work Tuesday to Friday. That schedule would provide full coverage for us taxpayers that also need flextime to conduct our business — easy solution for the problem.

No signs are allowed in the boulevard (the grass between the sidewalk and the street), so all painters, siding, real estate agents and politicians should abide by this City Code. And the city should enforce the code.

Great job Box Elder for a super event for Patriot Day and EAFB.

What went into the decision-making process by this newspaper to determine the new comics selection in the E-edition? What a disappointment.

Given the number of negative comments about Governor Noem I must correct a statement made in today's RCJ. We are keeping our popular features of "Your Biased Two Cents."

It's election season as we see so many ads on television that are outright lies or misleading. Be sure to follow the money and see who is paying for these ads.