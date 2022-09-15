Your Two Cents for Sept. 15

Not only can we change when schools start and end but do we really need a week off for Easter and a week off for Thanksgiving and all the three- and four- day weekends during the year? That way the school year can be shortened and we won't need to spend the money on air conditioning.

I didn't subscribe to this newspaper for its comics, but it was enjoyable to end my daily reading with a smile or a chuckle. The current selection does not offer such pleasantries.

The problem isn't how many days the county offices are open; rather, the critical issue is how organized are those offices when open. The Treasurer's Office is so dysfunctional that in the new "two-line" system there are four assistants helping one line and only one assistant helping the other. Guess which line grows long and patience wears thin?

While sitting in one of the many construction zones I was trying to think of something that would cheer me up and then it came to me. “ Meth ... we’re on it” both myself and wife chuckled and then she said ”how much did that cost us?” What a bummer.