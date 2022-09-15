 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Your Two Cents for Sept. 15

  • 0
Two Cents

Not only can we change when schools start and end but do we really need a week off for Easter and a week off for Thanksgiving and all the three- and four- day weekends during the year? That way the school year can be shortened and we won't need to spend the money on air conditioning.

I didn't subscribe to this newspaper for its comics, but it was enjoyable to end my daily reading with a smile or a chuckle. The current selection does not offer such pleasantries.

The problem isn't how many days the county offices are open; rather, the critical issue is how organized are those offices when open. The Treasurer's Office is so dysfunctional that in the new "two-line" system there are four assistants helping one line and only one assistant helping the other. Guess which line grows long and patience wears thin?

While sitting in one of the many construction zones I was trying to think of something that would cheer me up and then it came to me. “ Meth ... we’re on it” both myself and wife chuckled and then she said ”how much did that cost us?” What a bummer.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Four arrested Monday in two cases

Four arrested Monday in two cases

Three people were arrested Monday in Rapid City for allegedly receiving stolen property and one person was arrested in a separate shooting call.

Your Two Cents for Sept. 9

Your Two Cents for Sept. 9

Of course Pennington County employees are in favor of a four-day work week – who wouldn’t want a three-day weekend every week? Since the count…

Your Two Cents for Sept. 10

Your Two Cents for Sept. 10

If anyone questions the four-day work week for Pennington County offices, one need  look no further than the South Dakota Driver's License off…

Your Two Cents for Sept. 14

Your Two Cents for Sept. 14

Four day work week can be efficient when half of the employees work on Monday through Thursday, and the other half work Tuesday to Friday. Tha…

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraq political tension: Fears there could be more violence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News