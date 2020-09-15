Your Two Cents for Sept. 15

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Who would not stop to check their vehicle when "hitting something?" Unless ...

Can anyone name the new bug that is rapidly killing the pine trees? And no, it’s not the pine beetle, the trees are dying quicker and in a different way. Look around the next time you’re driving and you will see.

Gov. Noem has not lied about COVID, She did not put on state mandates, but left that authority up to local governance who chose not to put on any mandates.

South Dakota is a hot spot for COVID-19. Today again Gov. Noem posted on Facebook many photos of herself with her arm around people of all ages — no masks, no social distancing. What kind of leadership is that?

Deplorable to see four state legislators at a public forum, not distanced and not one wearing a mask. People who don’t respect others by wearing a mask receive no respect in return.

A heartfelt thanks to the wonderful person/couple who paid for our meal in Deadwood last Saturday night. My brother, our 90-year-old father and I appreciate your kindness very much.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0