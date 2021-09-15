Your Two Cents for Sept. 15

Contrary to Governor Noem’s TV commercial, she and her administration have done everything in their power to thwart the will of the people and medical marijuana.

The nest predator bounty program needs to stop as it is nothing more than animal abuse and torture. There is no evidence that shows it has improved pheasant numbers. The money could be used for conservation or teaching kids to do other things outdoors that does not involve killing animals.

Robocallers are now using your personal phone number with your name in the caller ID to make scam calls to unsuspecting residents. Senator Thune, your impotent nuisance phone call/robocall legislation is worse than a bad joke.

Health insurance companies charge customers who indulge in risky behavior higher premiums to offset the higher costs of their medical care. Those for whom COVID-19 vaccine isn't medically contraindicated and yet remain unvaccinated should also be required to pay higher premiums.

RC School Board: Can you explain why substitute teachers are one of the most underpaid jobs in Rapid City? We can go anywhere in RC and make considerably more money and get benefits — guess I'll keep turning down sub jobs and keep mowing lawns for better pay.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0