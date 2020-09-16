Your Two Cents for Sept. 16

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Suggesting parents should substitute teach to fill the need is unrealistic. Subbing is not for anyone. All school board members should give it a try.

If a driver hits a deer and has damage to his vehicle wouldn't the call be to his insurance company? Calling 911 suggests something more serious.

I’ve not watched one minute of NBA. Beyond my beloved Chiefs, I’ve not watched one minute of NFL. Unless they begin to behave as patriotic Americans thankful for what God has given them, I will continue to ignore them and their advertisers. I am not alone.

Rest assured, the cell phones of people gathering to protest and riot are also being pinged. But by the DOJ, instead of the COVID tracking "secret "police. Charges pending.

Since Kristi is such a Trump supporter how come she doesn’t have workers out raking the forest floor in Custer State Park since that seems to be Trump’s big pitch.

Florence Thompson stated in a Journal article that she hadn't heard of people dying in the hallways of schools. Six educators have died since the start of school and we aren't through September.

