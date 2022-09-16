Your Two Cents for Sept. 16

If the recommendations suggested by Hillsdale College for teaching American History and Civics were followed by RCAS, our students would learn much more about our country’s patriotic history than they are now learning and they would be better citizens and voters.

Will Noem use her recent back surgery as an excuse to cancel her one and only debate Sept. 30 with Jamie Smith? Speedy recovery, governor.

Are people really so insecure that a few liberal comments in a conservative publication in the most conservative state in the country is triggering? Does the fact that the entire population isn't marching in lockstep with their opinion make them feel attacked?

I wonder if just one Rapid City driver could tell me why it is so hard for you to use your turn signals. Did it ever occur to you that there are other drivers on the streets that would appreciate knowing when you are going to change lanes or turn?

So now the city needs a “Sustainabilty Coordinator"? Soon to be followed by an “Assistant Sustainability Coordinator,” etc., etc. The city government payroll just keeps growing and growing, not to mention future raises, health insurance and pensions to boot.