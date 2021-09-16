Your Two Cents for Sept. 16

I tested positive for Covid last fall. I had an antibody test last week. After nearly one year, I still have antibodies with strong natural immunity. I was advised by a 32 year virologist that getting the vaccine could be detrimental to my immune system. Everyone should have the freedom to make their own decision regarding their own health without being guilted, shamed or forced into it.

Do South Dakotans really believe that taking away women’s reproductive rights equates to some sort of freedom?

My wife, a retired elementary and special ed teacher with 25+ years of experience and a master's degree, has decided not to apply for one of the many vacant positions with the Rapid City School District. She refuses to work for an employer that has such little regard for the safety and health of its students and employees.

We see/hear the ad/spot by Noem of how she is insuring a "safe" and "responsible" medical marijuana program, yet no ads/spots urging people in South Dakota to get vaccinated for Covid! Why not?

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0