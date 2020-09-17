Your Two Cents for Sept. 17

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

School board member Jim Hansen said parents need to step up and substitute teach. What does he think we are doing three days per week?

Apparently, if I cross the median on the interstate and kill an oncoming driver, I get to walk away with no charges?

Now that the RCAS Board has become the Speech Police, can the Thought Police be far behind?

At ease soldier. According to actual witnesses (not anonymous sources), President Trump did not call anyone a loser or sucker.

Kristi Noem on virus spread. We're on it. We now lead the nation in cases per capita.

Such a nice gathering in Box Elder for the Patriot parade. Greatly disappointing to see no masks, no social distancing in the photos. When are South Dakotans going to get it?

I hate the term politically correct and all that it implies. It just flies in the face of the First Amendment and completely violates the very concept of free speech.

The Democrats will be calling for Civic Center Executive Director Craig Baltzer to resign or be fired for showing optimism. They’ll say you’re working for President Trump or Gov. Noem.

