Your Two Cents for Sept. 17

Substitute teachers are essential workers. They are not being compensated appropriately for the degree of responsibility they have for the classrooms in our schools. It's not surprising that there is a huge shortage of subs nor will it be when schools are forced to close because of this as they were last year.

Idaho has implemented "crisis care" in their hospitals which means they aren't going to spend as much time treating people who would probably die anyway. Kind of sounds like Sarah Palin's "death panels" all because people won't get vaccinated.

Will our governor, senators and representative ever grow backbones and reject Trumpism, or will they continue to play along with his insane delusions? Will they ever stand up and admit that Biden won, that our election system works, that there simply is no massive voter fraud, and that Covid is real and should be taken seriously? Or will they continue to put the whims of a failed president and their own political ambitions ahead of the interests of South Dakota and America?

The medical rights, antivaccination and masks position would be stronger if the virus agreed with those that hold it. Instead, the virus wants to infect and be transmitted by us. No one has the right to potentially infect others.

