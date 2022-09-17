 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Your Two Cents for Sept. 17

  • 0
Two Cents

Until the people of South Dakota value educators above the almighty dollar, teacher pay will continue to rate at the very bottom. While brain drain will continue to be very high.

If it was April 1st, I would understand the change in the Journal's comic selection. There has to be a joke involved.

My Democratic party is pushing legislation to allow and protect same sex marriages. They also want to allow transgender men to play in women's sports. It's time for me to change parties.

All of us enjoyed the free money and other free stuff the federal government gave us over the past two years, but sadly, now we have to pay the free lunch back by large increases in the cost of the stuff we need and want. There outta (sic) be a law against inflation.

I can't wait for the county offices to go to 10-hour days. It will be a life saver to not have to take time off work to get stuff taken care of.

People are also reading…

The Biden administration is going to release and transfer $3.5 billion to Afghanistan. Maybe Biden should just save the money and advise Afghanistan to sell some of the $80 billion worth of equipment he abandoned there.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Four arrested Monday in two cases

Four arrested Monday in two cases

Three people were arrested Monday in Rapid City for allegedly receiving stolen property and one person was arrested in a separate shooting call.

Your Two Cents for Sept. 15

Your Two Cents for Sept. 15

Not only can we change when schools start and end but do we really need a week off for Easter and a week off for Thanksgiving and all the thre…

Your Two Cents for Sept. 14

Your Two Cents for Sept. 14

Four day work week can be efficient when half of the employees work on Monday through Thursday, and the other half work Tuesday to Friday. Tha…

Watch Now: Related Video

Where will King Charles live?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News