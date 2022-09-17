Your Two Cents for Sept. 17

Until the people of South Dakota value educators above the almighty dollar, teacher pay will continue to rate at the very bottom. While brain drain will continue to be very high.

If it was April 1st, I would understand the change in the Journal's comic selection. There has to be a joke involved.

My Democratic party is pushing legislation to allow and protect same sex marriages. They also want to allow transgender men to play in women's sports. It's time for me to change parties.

All of us enjoyed the free money and other free stuff the federal government gave us over the past two years, but sadly, now we have to pay the free lunch back by large increases in the cost of the stuff we need and want. There outta (sic) be a law against inflation.

I can't wait for the county offices to go to 10-hour days. It will be a life saver to not have to take time off work to get stuff taken care of.

The Biden administration is going to release and transfer $3.5 billion to Afghanistan. Maybe Biden should just save the money and advise Afghanistan to sell some of the $80 billion worth of equipment he abandoned there.