Your Two Cents for Sept. 18

Kudos to Black Hills Community Theatre for cancelling their productions of Matilda since so many cast members are children too young to be vaccinated. They had already required masks for the audience before the cancellation. It would sure be nice if this town would take a page out of their book and keep everyone safe.

I cannot understand why some of our medical staffers will not get vaccinated after witnessing the suffering and sometimes death of those in the hospitals who have to be there BECAUSE they were unvaccinated.

South Dakota is one of four states not accepting Afghan refugees? Whatever happened to our Christian values and WWJD?

Great lineup at The Monument: Pit Bull, Kari Jobe, Cochran and Co., and the Afters, also Lacy Sturm will be appearing there. Can’t wait.

Am I the only one fatigued by Governor Noem’s incessant commercial bragging about her “responsible response to the will of the people” in implementing medical marijuana? If I remember correctly, recreational marijuana was also approved by “the people” and has gone nowhere.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0