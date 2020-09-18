Your Two Cents for Sept. 18

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During the 2016 campaign I saw Donald Trump appear on TV and call Sen. McCain a loser because he was captured. As the wife of a disabled veteran, I was and continue to be outraged. I encourage all military families to keep in mind that Gen. Kelly has not denied what Trump is alleged to have said to him.

If wearing a mask is the solution to the virus, why are our numbers at an all time high? Maybe masks have nothing to do with it. Maybe time to think for yourself?

I guess keeping your nose exposed while wearing your mask makes a political statement or are you just trying to catch any germs in the area? Talk about dumb.

So the Rapid City School District and superintendent are trying to silence people who point out the cultural rot and inferior performance that has happened on their watch. Bullying people with our money because you don't like their opinion... well, isn't that rich.

I thought price gouging was illegal? Billionaires are on track to become trillionaires and grocery prices are going through the roof. When will America be for citizens and not corporations?

