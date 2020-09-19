Your Two Cents for Sept. 19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a Sturgis resident for 73 years, I’ve always tolerated the rally noise and the inconvenience because I knew it would be over in a few days. That’s not the case anymore and there’s nothing we can do about it other than give our two cents on the matter.

Blue lives matter. South Dakota should prosecute crimes targeting police, firefighters, and other emergency responders as hate crimes. Fair is fair.

Rapid City Area Schools has moved to level 1, meaning a return to overcrowded classrooms and a higher chance of spreading COVID-19. It seems like neither the community nor school board cares about our children and educators' health.

Don’t take Jim Hansen’s remarks out of context since some parents might be looking for part-time work. He’s stepped up to serve several terms on the School Board where the pay isn’t close to what a substitute teacher makes.

What is it that people here don't understand? Players aren't kneeling to protest the national anthem or the U.S. They have other agendas. So continue to not watch the NBA or NFL, you just reinforce the reasons why they kneel.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0