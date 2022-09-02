 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Your Two Cents for Sept. 2

  • 0
Two Cents

Nice to see they are closing the schools with no air conditioning, yet the schools with AC still have classrooms in the upper 80s. Maybe we could get out the 1980s technology or start school after Labor Day.

I started shopping at Bed, Bath and Beyond when it stopped selling My Pillow products. It's unfortunate that some American made products aren't available to purchase, but the My Pillow guy is so out of touch with reality with his blind support of Trump that his company doesn't deserve our support.

Yes, Rapid City has a brand spanking new arena that was sold as a way to keep up with the big cities for road shows and concerts, never mind it sits empty most of the time like the old one. Instead of complaining about crime shouldn't we be happy that Rapid City is getting more, so we can start to keep up with bigger cities?

As a former graduate of the University of North Dakota I am sickened by Indigenous artifacts including human remains found in cardboard boxes. Just another 70-year-old policy that must be rectified immediately.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Aug. 27

Your Two Cents for Aug. 27

The colleges should have to pay for the student loans for their services. Government should have no business in financing colleges.

Your Two Cents for Aug. 30

Your Two Cents for Aug. 30

As a substitute teacher that works mostly in the high schools the number one problem I face on a daily basis is cell phone use. These students…

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Diana’s legacy 25 years after her tragic death

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News