Your Two Cents for Sept. 2

We have a monument to honor those that perished in the flood of 1972. Any additional monuments should be privately funded, period.

Regarding the Bell Tower proposal, "It is so easy to spend someone else's money."

Near Rapid City Hospital to the woman with the sign "Last Year's Heroes, This Year's Zeros": What changed? These valiant health care workers are still heroes.

If you want the schools to require masks, are we going to demand that all the school staff be vaccinated?

Nearly 200 cases in RCAS in one day — good job school board. What's it going to take for you to stop this nonsense?

Speaking as a grandfather, I assure you if my grandchildren get hospitalized or die because of the inadequate COVID measures in Rapid City schools, I will sue the Rapid City school board for everything I can.

Julie Frye-Mueller gets her information from Sidney Powell, who was sanctioned by a U.S. judge last Wednesday for “historic and profound abuse of the judicial system.” Over 60 courts declared the 2020 election free of fraud. This is our legislator?

