Your Two Cents for Sept. 2

In the wake of the pandemic, Monument Health needs to step up to the plate, take a stand, show us how you take care of your employees.

$1.3 million in tax collections from 2020 rally. Do you suppose anything will be left over to the help fund Meade County ambulance?

I am glad Noem is denouncing violence in Seattle. She seemed to have forgotten the five murders in Rapid City in August.

I really don’t understand the attraction to BLM, whose founders admit, is steeped in the principles of Marxism. No other belief system in history is responsible for more violence, oppression and subjugation of “the masses.”

Everyone worried about socialism and are on Black Hills Electric Coop service or Golden West’s need to get off immediately. Those are two of the most prominent examples of the vilified socialism you can find. Get a clue. Socialism surrounds us.

I am really sad to see Mike and Lisa Modrick leaving the community. Watching the weather and news will not be the same and their support of RC agencies will be missed.

