 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Your Two Cents for Sept. 20

  • 0
Two Cents

If you are under the assumption that Hillsdale recommendations are good for the education system, then you are endorsing the erasing of true and factual history. You have to question why these folks want to erase our history.

Imagine that, yet another agency, state troopers, that is experiencing employment shortages because tight-fisted South Dakotans won't pay them what they deserve. And the state thinks a whole $1.50/hour more is enough. Wow, just wow.

History can only be patriotic when you only teach the stuff that makes your country look good. That's not history — that's advertisement and the very idea is abhorrent and the antithesis of what education is.

My bet is that Sioux Falls has a sustainability coordinator or Rapid City leaders wouldn't have even thought of it.

Rapid City airport should concentrate on their parking lot so it’s functional or make it free parking.

People are also reading…

County employees are crying for a four-day week. Well, taxpayers want “our” building open on Friday. Figure out a schedule, department heads.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Four arrested Monday in two cases

Four arrested Monday in two cases

Three people were arrested Monday in Rapid City for allegedly receiving stolen property and one person was arrested in a separate shooting call.

Your Two Cents for Sept. 15

Your Two Cents for Sept. 15

Not only can we change when schools start and end but do we really need a week off for Easter and a week off for Thanksgiving and all the thre…

Your Two Cents for Sept. 14

Your Two Cents for Sept. 14

Four day work week can be efficient when half of the employees work on Monday through Thursday, and the other half work Tuesday to Friday. Tha…

Your Two Cents for Sept. 16

Your Two Cents for Sept. 16

If the recommendations suggested by Hillsdale College for teaching American History and Civics were followed by RCAS, our students would learn…

Your Two Cents for Sept. 17

Your Two Cents for Sept. 17

Until the people of South Dakota value educators above the almighty dollar, teacher pay will continue to rate at the very bottom. While brain …

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine marches farther into Luhansk region, separatist calls for referendum

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News