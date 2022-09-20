Your Two Cents for Sept. 20

If you are under the assumption that Hillsdale recommendations are good for the education system, then you are endorsing the erasing of true and factual history. You have to question why these folks want to erase our history.

Imagine that, yet another agency, state troopers, that is experiencing employment shortages because tight-fisted South Dakotans won't pay them what they deserve. And the state thinks a whole $1.50/hour more is enough. Wow, just wow.

History can only be patriotic when you only teach the stuff that makes your country look good. That's not history — that's advertisement and the very idea is abhorrent and the antithesis of what education is.

My bet is that Sioux Falls has a sustainability coordinator or Rapid City leaders wouldn't have even thought of it.

Rapid City airport should concentrate on their parking lot so it’s functional or make it free parking.

County employees are crying for a four-day week. Well, taxpayers want “our” building open on Friday. Figure out a schedule, department heads.