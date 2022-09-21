Your Two Cents for Sept. 21

Gov. Noem has been very silent on her ethics and nepotism problem, her travel issues and her back surgery. Whatever became of her "transparency" in government bravado?

The parks and greenway are beautiful. A big thank you to all the workers.

My two cents is that Ron Weifenbach for mayor makes no sense.

I haven’t heard anyone say “the new comics are great!” I agree with others your new and improved comics really stink. You took away a little bright spot of this old lady’s day.

Funny how the current administration can distribute illegal immigrants throughout the country under the cloak of darkness, but when states that have been overrun with illegal immigrants do the same it's called human trafficking.

I am glad to live in a state where the roads are well taken care of, in my opinion. When I know there is construction, I find a different route or leave early.

Where are the priorities when you have the former president that has taken some top secret documents for whatever reason and stored them at his golf course, attempted a coup trying to overturn an election yet some are complaining about the RCJ comics?