Your Two Cents for Sept. 22

If the Government Accountability Board won't disclose the "appropriate action" it took after finding Noem guilty of a conflict of interest and malfeasance, I'm sure she will share with the public her punishment for misconduct, because of her insistence on transparency in government.

So Biden calls Republicans "Semi-Fascist" now. Sure an odd way to promote unity that he promised.

I believe the intent when giving educators guidelines to follow is to try to prevent their spinning of our history to suit the instructor's personal thoughts. It is a shame that our society has come to the need for such guidelines.

The new definition of oxymoron: Ethics board keeps “action” secret on complaint against Noem.

Well, maybe I'll be the first to publicly say I like the new comics. If you don't like them, then just go to the next page.

Rapid City Journal comics were originally (chosen) because they had entertainment value. The replacements are a waste of paper.

Thank you to all the folks at the Mystic Junction who graciously provided treats to 600 plus bicycle riders this past weekend during the Mickelson Trail Bicycle Trek.

