Your Two Cents for Sept. 22

Two Cents

Maybe it would be better if Kate Thomas would keep her thoughts to herself. I don't think academic scores are going to rise under her leadership. Schoolchildren and teachers have to be well and in classrooms to achieve more success.

The medical community is at war over mask use when 250 doctors in Rapid City say to wear masks and one doctor doesn't?

For the Rapid City school board members to say it is not their job to see to the well-being of students is ridiculous. Why do students have fire drills and lock-down practices? Their first and most important job is the safety, health and well-being of every student in the district.

The Council should consider $250 bonuses for every city resident just for living here during the pandemic. Aren’t we next in line?

In response to Mr. Tech’s statement that the "City is fiscally constrained when it comes to roadways", the City Council should dedicate the majority, if not all, of the $20 million of unbudgeted excess income to street maintenance/reconstruction.

