Your Two Cents for Sept. 23

I have a hard time understanding why people leave their trash on the ground and tables while disc golfing? I disc golf and carry a bag to hold my discs and my trash, may I suggest you all do the same.

Last year more than 600,000 people in the US died of cancer. Did anyone see a headline about that. Sensationalism over COVID-19 deaths needs to be referenced by a little reality.

It's very unfortunate that not a single mask was on any face in a scan of the legislators and the governor last night on the news. What an awful example they are setting for the thousands of students in South Dakota whom we expect to practice safe strategies to combat COVID-19.

Being accosted every weekend night to the noise on Mount Rushmore Road from those “cruising 8th street” is getting old. Whatever happened to the noise ordinance once posted or are those cruising getting too old to notice?

Anyone else think we need to return to a super majority to seat a Supreme Court justice? Shouldn’t we want a judge to be fair and balanced? Not just a zealot or radical for far right or left extremes.

